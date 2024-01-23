Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Greenwich Southsea will be shutting up shop on February 4, 2024 due to the owners wanting to pursue a different trade. The pub, which is known for its delicious Sunday roast dinner, has been operating in the city for the past few years - and it has become a much-loved venue.

The owners of the venue have now decided to take things in a different direction and they will be opening up a tanning and sunbed business, called Afterglow, in the area. The whereabouts and opening date of this business is currently unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a Facebook post on The Greenwich Southsea page, it said: "To our loyal customers. Since we have spotted a new opportunity in the market at this time, it is with a heavy heart that we inform you that we are venturing into a different trade which is more sustainable for us as a local business.