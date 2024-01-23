Owners of Greenwich Southsea to close Osborne Road pub and start new sunbed and tanning business
An established pub in the heart of the city will close its doors next month due to the owners 'venturing into a different trade'.
The Greenwich Southsea will be shutting up shop on February 4, 2024 due to the owners wanting to pursue a different trade. The pub, which is known for its delicious Sunday roast dinner, has been operating in the city for the past few years - and it has become a much-loved venue.
The owners of the venue have now decided to take things in a different direction and they will be opening up a tanning and sunbed business, called Afterglow, in the area. The whereabouts and opening date of this business is currently unknown.
In a Facebook post on The Greenwich Southsea page, it said: "To our loyal customers. Since we have spotted a new opportunity in the market at this time, it is with a heavy heart that we inform you that we are venturing into a different trade which is more sustainable for us as a local business.
"Consequently we will cease trading as The Greenwich Southsea on 4th February 2024. We will continue to appreciate your local support up until this point. From March we will be trading as a tanning and sunbed location for customers in the local area. You will be welcome to come and join us at Afterglow. Look out for our special offers and deals in the near future. Thank you for your support and understanding.Kind regards The team at The Greenwich Southsea (soon to be Afterglow)."