Site of Gulshan Indian Food in North End, Portsmouth, up for sale after high court enforcement notice
The site of a former Indian restaurant on a busy street in Portsmouth is up for sale.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gulshan Indian Food in London Road, North End, shut down last year and the premises is now being offered out to new entrepreneurs. A notice plastered on the window said the site, "previously used and occupied as an Indian restaurant", is for sale on a long-term leasehold.
The asking price for the building "located in a well sought busy high street area" and the annual rent is available on request, the sign added. Baliffs Wilson & Roe placed a High Court Enforcement notice on the restaurant in 2023. These notices are dished out to businesses in a bid to recover debt.
A deadline of November 20 was given for the occupants to move their goods out of the building. Gulshan Indian Food saw a resurgence in customers after being rocked by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Opening for two weeks in December of that year before having to close again in successive lockdowns proved costly.
Management welcomed back customers on February 18, 2021, but the increase footfall did not keep the business open. It was previously known as Fuego’s Street Food until it was destroyed by a fire in August 2020 - five weeks after the business launched.