Griffon Hoverwork's Wyvern LCAC (Landing Craft Air Cushion) Receives Approval in Principle from Lloyd's Register

Griffon Hoverwork is pleased to announce that its new class of Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC), the Wyvern, has been granted Approval in Principle (AiP) by Lloyd's Register.

This certification encompasses critical aspects of the craft's design, including lifting systems, stability, piping systems, hull structure, and mechanical and electrical systems.

Mark Downer, Managing Director of Griffon Hoverwork, commented: "We are delighted to receive this Approval in Principle from Lloyd's Register. This certification underscores the robustness and innovation inherent in the Wyvern's design, reaffirming our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for military amphibious operations."

An Approval in Principle (AiP) is an independent assessment that verifies a design concept meets the intent of relevant rules and standards at an early stage of development. AiP demonstrates that there are no conceptual issues related to the design concerning regulatory compliance.

The Wyvern class represents a significant advancement in amphibious military transport, offering a top speed of 50 knots and a payload capacity exceeding 52 tonnes. Designed for interoperability with both new and legacy amphibious ships, the Wyvern is engineered to operate in harsh and extreme conditions, ensuring reliability and performance in diverse operational scenarios.

Ben Wise, Lloyd’s Register’s Naval New Construction Manager added:

“LR was pleased to be involved with the early-stage appraisal of this innovative design, drawing on our ACV expertise from around the world. We have a long-standing history with Griffon, having worked with them extensively on past projects. The Wyvern design certainly meets GHL’s usual high standards in design and we found nothing at this stage to give us doubt that the Wyvern would meet full Class compliance.”

The Wyvern was unveiled at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) event in London in September 2023, where it generated significant interest from international naval personnel and military strategists.

For more information about the Wyvern LCAC please visit https://www.griffonwyvern.com/