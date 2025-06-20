Gunwharf has said it’s ‘looking forward to welcoming new brands’ as plans are submitted to turn a popular cafe into a bubble tea shop.

An application has been submitted to the Portsmouth City Council to undertake changes inside the listed Tram Shed in Gunwharf Quays, which currently operates as Patisserie Valerie .

The plans indicate that the current cafe, which has been part of the shopping outlet for years, will be replaced by a bubble tea shop.

Patisserie Valerie, Gunwharf Quays

A spokesperson for Gunwharf Quays said: “We’re investing in Gunwharf Quays to create a vibrant, all-day destination where guests can enjoy a memorable experience from the moment they arrive, to when they leave every time they visit.

The proposal outlines plans to replace the existing bar and make small changes to window coverings. According to planning documents, the aim is to ‘enhance and refresh’ the interior while keeping the original cast iron features of the Grade II listed building untouched.

The applicant, CITEA OUTLETS Limited, already runs a kiosk near the tunnel entrance on the east side of Gunwharf.

Currently the application has received one comment highlighting concerns regarding the ‘integrity of the original building’ and the fact a bubble tea shop already operates in Gunwharf.

The comment says: “Bubble tea is aimed at children and teenagers, where as a tea, coffee and cake establishment caters for everyone.

“I am aware that the demographic of Portsmouth is changing - If this theme continues, the permanent residents will lose their much loved restaurants, bars and cafes.”

To view the application visit the Portsmouth City Council planning portal with the planning reference 25/00475/LBC to view.