Plans have been submitted to convert the Patisserie Valerie café at the Tram Shed in Gunwharf Quays into a bubble tea shop.

A listed building consent application has been sent to Portsmouth City Council for changes inside the historic Tram Shed, which sits in Market Square and is currently home to the café.

The proposal asks for permission to replace the existing bar and make small changes to window coverings. According to planning documents, the aim is to “enhance and refresh” the interior while keeping the original cast iron features of the Grade II listed building untouched.

The Tram Shed was built in the 1920s by David Rowell & Co. in Portsmouth Road. It was later moved to Cosham in 1948, used as a shelter, and then taken apart and rebuilt at Gunwharf Quays in 2003. It is now one of just two tram shelters left in the city and is within the Gunwharf conservation area.

Patisserie Valerie, Gunwharf Quays

The building is known for its iron and glass panels, cast iron columns marked “D. Rowell, London”, and its timber roof with exposed beams. The new plans have been made to avoid changing or hiding any of these key features.

The planning statement says the “new design is more coherent with the proposed business model” and will give the café a “cleaner look” to help attract customers.

The applicant, CITEA OUTLETS Limited, currently runs a kiosk near the tunnel entrance on the east side of Gunwharf.

Bubble tea is a Taiwanese drink made with tea, milk or fruit flavours, and chewy tapioca pearls or other toppings. It became popular worldwide after starting in Taiwan in the 1980s.

Bubble CiTea serves freshly made fruit teas, milk teas, and crushed ice drinks. Customers can choose their tea base, sugar level, and type of bubbles. The shop also offers vegan and halal-friendly options and seasonal specials.

Members of the public can use the planning reference 25/00475/LBC to view and comment on the application. To date, no residents have commented on the proposal.