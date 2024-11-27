Gunwharf Quays celebrates opening of trendy sportswear brand New Balance ahead of Christmas - Pictures

By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Nov 2024, 17:43 BST
After months of anticipation, a popular sportwear brand has finally opened its doors in Gunwharf Quays.

New Balance, known for its trainers and sportswear, has welcomed guests for the first time today (November 27) to its new Gunwharf Quays store. It was confirmed that the brand would be heading to the outlet shopping venue back in June with the open date announced earlier this month.

The new store will stock the brand’s full range of shoes, clothing and accessories, including outlet store exclusives. It will also offer a professional fitting service, with guests able to have their gait tested to find their perfect performance shoe. To celebrate the opening, the first 50 guests to spend over £100 received a free New Balance cap.

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “New Balance is a brand that our guests have told us they were keen to shop at Gunwharf Quays for some time, and we’re excited to be finally welcoming them to our retail line-up.”

Gunwharf Quays has also recently welcomed the opening of the Pompey FC pop-up store which will be open until January as well as Crocs and Columbia.

For more information about Gunwharf Quays, click here.

Staff celebrate the opening of New Balance in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (271124-13)

1. New Balance, Gunwharf Quays

Staff celebrate the opening of New Balance in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (271124-13) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Store interior. New Balance shop opens in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (271124-17)

2. New Balance, Gunwharf Quays

Store interior. New Balance shop opens in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (271124-17) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Store interior. New Balance shop opens in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (271124-16)

3. New Balance, Gunwharf Quays

Store interior. New Balance shop opens in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (271124-16) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Store manager Eddie Warton at the New Balance shop opens in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (271124-20)

4. New Balance, Gunwharf Quays

Store manager Eddie Warton at the New Balance shop opens in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (271124-20) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:New BalanceGunwharf QuaysCrocs
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice