New Balance, known for its trainers and sportswear, has welcomed guests for the first time today (November 27) to its new Gunwharf Quays store. It was confirmed that the brand would be heading to the outlet shopping venue back in June with the open date announced earlier this month.
The new store will stock the brand’s full range of shoes, clothing and accessories, including outlet store exclusives. It will also offer a professional fitting service, with guests able to have their gait tested to find their perfect performance shoe. To celebrate the opening, the first 50 guests to spend over £100 received a free New Balance cap.
Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “New Balance is a brand that our guests have told us they were keen to shop at Gunwharf Quays for some time, and we’re excited to be finally welcoming them to our retail line-up.”
Gunwharf Quays has also recently welcomed the opening of the Pompey FC pop-up store which will be open until January as well as Crocs and Columbia.
