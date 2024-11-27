The new store will stock the brand’s full range of shoes, clothing and accessories, including outlet store exclusives. It will also offer a professional fitting service, with guests able to have their gait tested to find their perfect performance shoe. To celebrate the opening, the first 50 guests to spend over £100 received a free New Balance cap.

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “New Balance is a brand that our guests have told us they were keen to shop at Gunwharf Quays for some time, and we’re excited to be finally welcoming them to our retail line-up.”

Gunwharf Quays has also recently welcomed the opening of the Pompey FC pop-up store which will be open until January as well as Crocs and Columbia.

1 . New Balance, Gunwharf Quays Staff celebrate the opening of New Balance in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (271124-13) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2 . New Balance, Gunwharf Quays Store interior. New Balance shop opens in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (271124-17) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3 . New Balance, Gunwharf Quays Store interior. New Balance shop opens in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (271124-16) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales