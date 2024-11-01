Gunwharf Quays: Delight as christmas village returns to city with 'new look' - here's when
The waterfront shopping outlet will has confirmed that the Christmas Village will be open from next week - and it will feature an enhanced look following three successful years.
The village will open on Saturday, November 9 in the Plaza where it will run until Tuesday, December 31.
Igloo-inspired seating with be located next to the Alpine Lodge Bar which will be dishing up festive favourites including mulled wine, beers and lagers.
In addition to the bar, there will be a range of food options to choose from including a traditional German Bratwurst grill, Yorkshire pudding wraps, Greek souvlaki and sweet treats such as chocolate churros.
Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “We are delighted to announce the return of our ‘Christmas Village’ for a fourth year, featuring an all-new look and feel.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring joy and festive cheer to our guests, and we can’t wait to spread lots of seasonal goodwill.”
The popular observation wheel will provide guests with spectacular views of Portsmouth’s harbour from 15m high. At night, the Observation Wheel will be illuminated by over 10,000 LED lights creating a fantastic light display.
Other attractions include a traditional carousel, and a balloon race fairground ride, providing some family fun. There will also be family friendly winter-themed games will return, allowing guests play for a chance to win a Christmas themed prize.
The Christmas Village will also welcome handpicked artisan craft and gift traders in wooden chalets selling Christmas gifts. Traders will include Hampshire-based businesses, including local chutneys and cheeses and personalised decorations.
Opening hours will be Monday to Wednesday between 10am and 8pm, Thursday to Saturday between 10am and 9pm and Sunday between 10am and 7pm.