VIP customers at Gunwharf Quays will be able to bag themselves discounts on prominent brands such as Le Creuset, Tommy Hilfiger, Boss and others. Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘Our VIP Discount events are a great way for our guests to enjoy even greater savings on outlet prices.

‘Whether our guests are looking to refresh their wardrobes and homes for Spring, seek out the perfect Easter gift, or simply treat themselves, our VIP event is the perfect occasion. With so many of our brands involved in the event it’s the ideal time for our guests to enjoy a great day out and make the most of the extra savings.

Exclusive deals are coming to Gunwharf Quays this weekend.

‘It’s completely free to register and attend the event, so we’d encourage our guests to sign up now to make sure they don’t miss out on this exciting spring event.’ The VIP discounts event starts this Friday and ends on Sunday.

This includes 20 per cent off prices at Hugo Boss, a 50 per cent on Eden food and drinks bills, 30 per cent off Hackett, 20 per cent off at Le Creuset when you spend £150 on selected lines, 30 per cent off 1kg bags at Lindt and 20 per cent off Tommy Hilfiger. Savvy shoppers can access the discounts by signing up via the Gunwharf Quays website.

Customers can also enjoy an inflatable artwork installation, created by Portsmouth-based participatory arts organisation ‘This New Ground’. The piece, named ‘We Rise’, celebrates the learning-disabled artist community and was created in collaboration with internationally renowned digital artist Jason