Gunwharf Quays: Pre-loved clothing business Boheme Betty to host pop up shop in Gunwharf Quays
Boheme Betty, a Southsea-based business owned by Elizabeth Tighe, sells second-hand clothing, including womenswear and unisex pieces from well-loved ethical brands such as Ganni and Anthropologie, alongside authentic vintage items.
The second-life fashion pop-up will be located next to Kurt Geiger on The Avenues, and will be trading for one week, starting August 17.
Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, commented: “With sustainability at the forefront of everyone’s minds, we know that our guests are looking for more climate-conscious ways to shop.
“That’s why we’re partnering with Boheme Betty to bring pre-loved fashion to Gunwharf Quays for the first time in response to the growing popularity of shopping second-hand, while bringing our guests a new mix of premium and vintage brands at accessible prices.”
The Boheme Betty pop-up store will be trading from August 17 to August 24 between 10am and 7pm each day other than Sunday which will close at 5pm.
Elizabeth Tighe, owner of Boheme Betty, added: “I am so excited to be hosting the first curated pre-loved and vintage event at Gunwharf Quays, as it is such an iconic Portsmouth landmark.
“The way people shop is changing, and we need to offer more sustainable ways for people to express themselves through fashion. Alongside the amazing brands already residing at Gunwharf Quays, I’m thrilled to be offering sustainable brands, pre-loved quality apparel, true vintage and re-worked pieces.”