Boheme Betty, a Southsea-based business owned by Elizabeth Tighe, sells second-hand clothing, including womenswear and unisex pieces from well-loved ethical brands such as Ganni and Anthropologie, alongside authentic vintage items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, commented: “With sustainability at the forefront of everyone’s minds, we know that our guests are looking for more climate-conscious ways to shop.

A pre-loved business will be hosting a pop up shop in Gunwharf Quays from tomorrow.

SEE ALSO: New Haribo store set to open in Gunwharf Quays in time for Halloween

“That’s why we’re partnering with Boheme Betty to bring pre-loved fashion to Gunwharf Quays for the first time in response to the growing popularity of shopping second-hand, while bringing our guests a new mix of premium and vintage brands at accessible prices.”

The Boheme Betty pop-up store will be trading from August 17 to August 24 between 10am and 7pm each day other than Sunday which will close at 5pm.

Elizabeth Tighe, owner of Boheme Betty, added: “I am so excited to be hosting the first curated pre-loved and vintage event at Gunwharf Quays, as it is such an iconic Portsmouth landmark.