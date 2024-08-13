Gunwharf Quays: Vibrant signage for new Crocs store appears at Portsmouth shopping outlet
The recent announcement that a Crocs will be added to the Gunwharf Quays portfolio has caused quite a stir. The new store will be a first for Hampshire and it will be the third store in the country. The new Crocs store, which will be located between Adidas and Samsonite, will offer a wide range of products for adults and kids, including Crocs’ iconic Classic Clog and assorted Jibbitz™ charms.
Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said “We are delighted to announce Crocs have chosen Gunwharf Quays as their first Hampshire location. This is a brand our guests have told us they’ve been keen to shop at in Gunwharf Quays for some time, and we’re excited to be finally welcoming them to our retail line-up.
“The brand’s array of fun and innovative footwear has something for everyone, and we look forward to sharing more information about the store's arrival in due course.”
It was announced that the store would be opening this month but the new signage indicates that it will now open in September.
