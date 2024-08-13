Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bright signage has gone up at the new Crocs store in Gunwharf Quays.

The recent announcement that a Crocs will be added to the Gunwharf Quays portfolio has caused quite a stir. The new store will be a first for Hampshire and it will be the third store in the country. The new Crocs store, which will be located between Adidas and Samsonite, will offer a wide range of products for adults and kids, including Crocs’ iconic Classic Clog and assorted Jibbitz™ charms.

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said “We are delighted to announce Crocs have chosen Gunwharf Quays as their first Hampshire location. This is a brand our guests have told us they’ve been keen to shop at in Gunwharf Quays for some time, and we’re excited to be finally welcoming them to our retail line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crocs will be opening its new store in Gunwharf Quays - and people have been excited to say the least. | Gunwharf Quays

It was announced that the store would be opening this month but the new signage indicates that it will now open in September.