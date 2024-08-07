Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gunwharf Quays has announced it will be welcoming Hampshire’s first Crocs store this month - sparking major excitement.

The new store, which will be located between Adidas and Samsonite, will offer a wide range of products for adults and kids, including Crocs’ iconic Classic Clog and assorted Jibbitz™ charms. The destination shopping outlet has confirmed that the new store will open its doors this month and it will be the third Crocs outlet store in the country.

The new store will be the first Crocs outlet in the Landsec portfolio, and will feature an elevated design, with eye-catching displays and fixtures that highlight Crocs' wide array of colourful and stylish footwear.

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said “We are delighted to announce Crocs have chosen Gunwharf Quays as their first Hampshire location. This is a brand our guests have told us they’ve been keen to shop at in Gunwharf Quays for some time, and we’re excited to be finally welcoming them to our retail line-up.

“The brand’s array of fun and innovative footwear has something for everyone, and we look forward to sharing more information about the store's arrival in due course.”