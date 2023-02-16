Gunwharf Quays’ Vue, which has 14 screens, has been given a new look. The investment has meant that all of the chairs in the cinema screens have now been replaced with luxury leather recliner seats that come equipped with a fold away tray and handy cup holder.

There have been 1,267 new chairs added to the cinema complex and they are able to recline all the way back to increase the level of comfort for customers.

Other upgrades at Portsmouth include auditoriums being kitted out with new floor lighting and screens, vinyl flooring and carpets as well as several improvements to projections ports.

Vue has had a refurbishment which has welcomed over 1,000 new reclining chairs.

Lee Kemp, the general manager of Vue Portsmouth, said: ‘We are delighted to invite film fans and families down to get lost in luxury as they sit back, relax and watch the latest blockbusters.

‘The auditoriums are designed to help our guests escape from the outside world with no distractions, with the ultimate seat, screen and sound.

‘We look forward to our customers enjoying upcoming films such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Oscar nominees including Avatar: The Way of Water and The Fabelmans in the best seats in the house.’

Customers looking to try out the new recliner chairs will be able to buy tickets for any film on any day, and priced from £7.99 per person.

