David Lloyd Leisure launched the recruitment drive on the back of the Centre for Ageing Better report, that found around 400,000 of over 50s face redundancy when the furlough scheme ends.

It said it was keen to hear from people of all ages to work in its 99 UK clubs.

Health and fitness group David Lloyd Leisure is looking to recruit hundreds of fitness trainers

Lucy Day, head of gym at David Lloyd Leisure, said: ‘At David Lloyd Leisure we look for great communication skills, passion and empathy to work with our members - all valuable traits that often come with life experience.

‘The pandemic has prompted more of us than ever to re-evaluate our purpose in life and we know that many people are thinking about changing careers at this time.

‘If you have a passion for fitness and a desire to make a positive difference to people’s lives, then becoming a fitness trainer could be for you. Age is most certainly not a barrier, and we’re looking to hear from people from all life stages and backgrounds.’

In 2019, David Lloyd Leisure became the first company of its kind to commit to having a fitness trainer aged 55 or over in every one of its clubs.

The pledge, to be completed by the end of 2022, was made to encourage a more age-diverse environment.

