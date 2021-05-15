In a Facebook post, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the rider of the motorcyclist, a 50-year-old man from Southampton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.‘We are appealing for any witnesses who saw the collision between a Vauxhall Corsa and a Suzuki motorcycle or anyone who saw a blue and white Suzuki motorcycle travelling on Brownhill Way or Lords Hill Way in the minutes prior to the collision.’Anyone with information in relation to this incident, which could assist police’s investigation, is asked to call 101 quoting Operation CUVETTE or 44210186639.