Hair and Beauty Awards 2024: Young woman shortlisted in final for Beauty Therapist of the Year at Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 held in Birmingham
Jordan Hale-Brown went to university to study sports science and exercise, but when the pandemic hit Jordan began struggling with the course, which had been moved online.
It was when she began failing the course that she decided that it was not what she really wanted and instead she took a leap of faith and shifted her goals in the direction of beauty.
The 23-year-old had been doing beauty on the side of her university course as a source of income but it quickly became a lot more than a job and she wanted to attempt making it work as a full time job.
In January of last year she started her own business, Blissfully Beautiful, and has not looked back since.
Jordan said: “If I hadn’t of failed, I wouldn’t be doing what I am doing now so it is a blessing in disguise."
Working out of a room in her dad’s Barbers, Create, in Hilsea, Jordan has managed to secure herself a loyal set of clients and she has now been shortlisted as a finalist at the Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 for Beauty Therapist of the year.
She added: "Everyone has been really proud especially now that I have got my certificate.
"Even just to have my work recognised and to have the certificate and have that title – It is so good for the business.
"It feels really good, my whole family are so proud and my partner is proud – The fact that I don’t have another job and I can pay my bills comfortably is amazing and I am so proud of it.”
Currently she offers customers a range of nail treatments, lash extensions, waxing and fat dissolving treatment, and she is going to be completing her aesthetics course next week.
The awards ceremony will be taking place in Birmingham next year and Jordan will be up against a number of other talented professionals for the title of beauty Therapist of the Year.