It was when she began failing the course that she decided that it was not what she really wanted and instead she took a leap of faith and shifted her goals in the direction of beauty.

The 23-year-old had been doing beauty on the side of her university course as a source of income but it quickly became a lot more than a job and she wanted to attempt making it work as a full time job.

Jordan Hale-Brown has been named a finalist in the Hair and Beauty Awards 2023 for Beauty Therapist of the year.

Jordan said: “If I hadn’t of failed, I wouldn’t be doing what I am doing now so it is a blessing in disguise."

Working out of a room in her dad’s Barbers, Create, in Hilsea, Jordan has managed to secure herself a loyal set of clients and she has now been shortlisted as a finalist at the Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 for Beauty Therapist of the year.

She added: "Everyone has been really proud especially now that I have got my certificate.

"Even just to have my work recognised and to have the certificate and have that title – It is so good for the business.

"It feels really good, my whole family are so proud and my partner is proud – The fact that I don’t have another job and I can pay my bills comfortably is amazing and I am so proud of it.”

Currently she offers customers a range of nail treatments, lash extensions, waxing and fat dissolving treatment, and she is going to be completing her aesthetics course next week.