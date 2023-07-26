The hairdresser is no stranger to the awards and this is the second year in a row that he has been shortlisted for the award and last year he managed to bag first place, bringing home a trophy and the title of Southern Hairdresser of the Year.

Andrew Smith has been shortlisted for Southern Hairdresser of the Year two years running and last year he came home a winner. Pictured: Andrew Smith receiving his trophy for Southern Hairdresser of the Year 2022. Alison Jameson Consulting

Andrew said: “It’s a dream come true to make the finals – Our industry is full of such talented creatives, so to be shortlisted alongside names I admire so much feels very special. I’m incredibly proud of my collection and hope the judges will see the passion and time that has gone into creating it.”

The annual awards, which are now in their 39th year, celebrate the outstanding creative and technical skills of stylists from across the United Kingdom.

There are nine specialist categories including Afro, Men’s and Avant Garde but the event’s most coveted trophy is British Hairdresser of the Year which is arguably the industry’s greatest accolade.

Those who have entered the awards will be attending a red-carpet ceremony on November 27 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London to see if they have done enough.

Andrew is one of six finalists, all of whom had to submit four photographic images to demonstrate the breadth of their hairdressing expertise, including both technical and creative abilities.

Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards said: "Almost forty years since their inception, HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards continue to be the most coveted accolade in hairdressing, celebrating the artistry and expertise of the remarkable individuals that make up our industry.

