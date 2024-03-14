Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth International Port said they made a profit of £8m in a report issued yesterday (March 13) - tracking the financial performance for the 2023-2024 financial year. The report compared the first year of restriction-free cross-channel travel to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, while also charting the first 12 months of post-Brexit trade trends.

The port has seen a rising influx of ferry passengers, with numbers reaching 95 per cent of 2019 records. Car passengers also increased dramatically. Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, cabinet member responsible for the port, said: "This report is great news for the city.

Portsmouth International Port announced an £8m profit, which has been hailed as a success by councillors and port directors. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images.

"It shows that our council-owned port is performing really well and has weathered the storm of some challenging times. With passenger numbers very close to pre pandemic levels we are optimistic that we're heading in the right direction. Profit from the port goes directly to the council and £8m will support much-needed local services for all our residents, and helps to continue investing so we can become the greenest port in the UK. As a council service the success of the port has an impact for everyone in our city."

The report showed freight from the EU has decreased by 20 per cent compared to four years ago. Trade operating to and from The Channel Islands has risen, largely due to MV Condor Islander becoming operational in late 2023. Competition from low-cost operators who pay crew lower wages has been blamed for the downfall in trade.

Brittany Ferries and Condor Ferries, who both operate in Portsmouth, have signed the UK's Seafarers Charter which means staff are paid a reasonable wage compared to the national minimum wage. France is bringing in legislation ferry operators who do not pay crew fairly will be fined if they visit French ports.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson said the council's focus is to grow the port in a ethically and environmentally sustainable way. "Using the cost of living crisis to operate a low-cost model is just an excuse, and exploits those who deserve to be paid and treated fairly," he added. "The good news is that Portsmouth International Port continues to thrive and the city is benefitting from its growth through profits contributing to the council's budget."

AIDAluna sailing into Portsmouth on March 12 - visiting the city for the first time. Picture: The News

From L to R: Jason Ellam-Brown, principal project manager, Mike Sellers, Portsmouth International Port director, Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson and Andrew Williamson, head of cruise and ferry at the port, outside the new ferry terminal. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

A new carbon-neutral terminal is open and was built to accommodate more cruise passengers. It was constructed following £11.25m of government funding. Port director Mike Sellers said: "We have attracted over £70m of investment over the past few years, which has meant a berth extension to manage larger vessels, a new terminal extension to cope with more passengers and most recently our shore power project, which is set to be a UK first.