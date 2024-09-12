With the winter fuel payments being scrapped for many pensioners in the UK there is a place in Portsmouth that could help those in need.

Annette Groves, manager at Advice Portsmouth, spoke to us about the role that the service plays in helping the community. | Joe Williams

Advice Portsmouth, run by The YOU Trust, is based on Kingston Crescent in North End where it provides free advice in a number of areas from debt management to general family issues. The service is available for all those living in PO1 to PO6 postcodes and Portsmouth City Council tenants living in the Havant, Wecock Farm and Leigh Park area.

The recent news that the winter fuel allowance is being scrapped for some pensioners has hit the headlines and led many people to worry about the upcoming winter season. While there has been good news that the household support fund will be available again this winter, there are still concerns for vulnerable people during the cold weather.

Annette Groves, manager at Advice Portsmouth, wants people to know there is help out there if people are struggling. She said: “It is worrying because we do notice that people of pension age can be too frightened to put their gas and electric on their heating and they will sit at home in the cold.

“If people are struggling and worried about their energy bills do please come and see us at Advice Portsmouth and we can look to see if there is any help and support. We also work in partnership with Switched on Portsmouth at Portsmouth City Council that provide help and support with energy.”

Energy costs over winter is a pertinent topic at the moment but there are also a number of other areas in which Advice Portsmouth can help. They cover welfare benefits, debt, housing, employment, consumer and general family issues.

The service has seen a big increase on debt issues over the last few years particular relating to the private rental market. Annette said: “Ever since we have come back to doing face to face after covid, we have noticed a change with people struggling more financially and also with their mental health.

“We have noticed in the last year more people struggling to afford private rent because the rent has increased. It is not a small increase either, it is quite a huge increase, and whether they are working or on benefits people are struggling to keep up with payments. We do get a lot of people come in with affordability issues.”

Debt issues are common and Advice Portsmouth will help people look at what options they have, be it debt relief orders, bankruptcy or negotiating repayment plans. Each situation is carefully weighed to provide the correct advice and avenue to go down.

From April 2023 to March 2024 the service has helped write off over £642,000 worth of debt for people.

While this covers some very serious issues, Annette advised the most common ask from people is help in filling out forms which they do numerous times daily.

Help can be received by dropping into their base at 116 Kingston Crescent, North End or getting in contact via email or telephone. There are also also other ways of reaching them for that struggle mobility issues.

Annette said: “We offer outreach services. On the first Wednesday of each month we are at St Michael and All Angels Church, Leigh Park, from 1pm till 4pm. On the third Wednesday of the month we go to The Portsmouth Carers Centre in Southsea from 9am until 12pm.

“On the fourth Wednesday of each month we are at Hive at the Central Library in Guildhall Square from 10am until 2pm. We also do offer home visits which can be requested via phone or email.”

Advice Portsmouth can be reached on 02392794340 and further information on the service can be found on their website adviceportsmouth.org.uk.

Watch the video embedded in this article for the full interview with Annette detailing the services available at Advice Portsmouth.