The past few years have proved incredibly difficult for the hospitality sector as a combination of cost of living pressures and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic have pushed many businesses to breaking point.
Small, independent businesses and eateries have been hit particlulary hard – with many forced to close for good. We’ve put together a list of some businesses which are sorely missed since they closed for good in 2023 and 2024. From Birks of Fareham to Loch Fyne, the area has bid farewell to some absolute gems over the past two years.
Here are 31 restaurants and eateries we have said goobye to in the area in 2023 and 2024: