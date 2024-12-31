Hampshire: 31 businesses we lost in 2023 and 2024 including Drayton's Manor House pub, Yankee Candle and Birks of Fareham

By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Dec 2024, 14:03 GMT
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 17:28 GMT
The city has welcomed plenty of new businesses with open arms in 2024 – but we’ve also said goodbye to some beloved mainstays over the past few years.

The past few years have proved incredibly difficult for the hospitality sector as a combination of cost of living pressures and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic have pushed many businesses to breaking point.

Small, independent businesses and eateries have been hit particlulary hard – with many forced to close for good. We’ve put together a list of some businesses which are sorely missed since they closed for good in 2023 and 2024. From Birks of Fareham to Loch Fyne, the area has bid farewell to some absolute gems over the past two years.

NOW READ: Captivating pirate-themed bar Rapscallions in Southsea looks abso-loot-ley stupendous following refurbishment - Pictures

Here are 31 restaurants and eateries we have said goobye to in the area in 2023 and 2024:

Restaurants we have lost this year.

1. Untitled design - 2023-09-15T102429.639.jpg

Restaurants we have lost this year. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Nell’s Cafe, located in High Street, Old Portsmouth, closed its doors on July 30. Known for a delicious full English breakfast and its friendly atmosphere, the cafe was at the heart of the area for years.

2. Nells, Old Portsmouth

Nell’s Cafe, located in High Street, Old Portsmouth, closed its doors on July 30. Known for a delicious full English breakfast and its friendly atmosphere, the cafe was at the heart of the area for years. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Carvalho's Kitchen, in Belmont Grove, Havant, was closed indefinitely after a devastating fire took hold on July 22.

3. Carvalho's Kitchen - Havant

Carvalho's Kitchen, in Belmont Grove, Havant, was closed indefinitely after a devastating fire took hold on July 22. Photo: Raymond Clarke

Photo Sales
Adjacent to Carvalho's and run by the same owner was the Belmont Kitchen, which was also forced to shut until further notice following the blaze. Pictured is: Owner of Belmont Kitchen andCarvalho's Naz Islam, 37. Picture: Sarah Standing

4. Belmont Kitchen - Havant

Adjacent to Carvalho's and run by the same owner was the Belmont Kitchen, which was also forced to shut until further notice following the blaze. Pictured is: Owner of Belmont Kitchen andCarvalho's Naz Islam, 37. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:HampshireFarehamSouthsea
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice