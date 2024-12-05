Located in Osborne Road, Rapscallions opened its ship up to customers in the summer of 2021 and the unique concept has gone from strength to strength in the city over the past few years. The restaurant and bar specialises in a brilliant range of rums and pirate-themed cocktails as well as an extensive menu consisting of delicacies including burgers, kebabs and more. One of the main attractions that draws in customers is the attention to detail surrounding the decor and last month the team announced that the beloved venue would be undergoing a refurbishment to give the site a fresh look.