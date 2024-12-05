Located in Osborne Road, Rapscallions opened its ship up to customers in the summer of 2021 and the unique concept has gone from strength to strength in the city over the past few years. The restaurant and bar specialises in a brilliant range of rums and pirate-themed cocktails as well as an extensive menu consisting of delicacies including burgers, kebabs and more. One of the main attractions that draws in customers is the attention to detail surrounding the decor and last month the team announced that the beloved venue would be undergoing a refurbishment to give the site a fresh look.
As part of the refurbishment, a new exclusive area, dubbed as the ‘Captains Quarters’, has been introduced with treasures and treats.
The venue closed on November 19 and, after a quick turn around, the bar reopened on November 22 complete with a ‘name the parrot competition’ which saw one lucky win bag a £50 bar tab to celebrate the refurbishment.
Following the success from Rapscallions Southsea, a sister site also opened its doors this summer in The Boardwalk in Port Solent offerin the same, high quality immersive pirate experience.
Take a look inside the marvellous refurbishment at Rapscallions Southsea: