Captivating pirate-themed bar Rapscallions in Southsea looks abso-loot-ley stupendous following refurbishment - Pictures

By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Dec 2024, 14:56 BST
Shiver me timbers – A trendy immersive pirate-themed bar and restaurant has undergone an abso-loot-ley brilliant refurbishment.

Located in Osborne Road, Rapscallions opened its ship up to customers in the summer of 2021 and the unique concept has gone from strength to strength in the city over the past few years. The restaurant and bar specialises in a brilliant range of rums and pirate-themed cocktails as well as an extensive menu consisting of delicacies including burgers, kebabs and more. One of the main attractions that draws in customers is the attention to detail surrounding the decor and last month the team announced that the beloved venue would be undergoing a refurbishment to give the site a fresh look.

Sign up for free emails when you visit The News’ newsletter page here

As part of the refurbishment, a new exclusive area, dubbed as the ‘Captains Quarters’, has been introduced with treasures and treats.

The venue closed on November 19 and, after a quick turn around, the bar reopened on November 22 complete with a ‘name the parrot competition’ which saw one lucky win bag a £50 bar tab to celebrate the refurbishment.

Following the success from Rapscallions Southsea, a sister site also opened its doors this summer in The Boardwalk in Port Solent offerin the same, high quality immersive pirate experience.

For more information about Rapscallions, click here.

Take a look inside the marvellous refurbishment at Rapscallions Southsea:

Shiver me timbers! Rapscallions, Southsea, has undergone a fantastic refurbishment. Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. Rapscallions, Southsea

Shiver me timbers! Rapscallions, Southsea, has undergone a fantastic refurbishment. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Hbibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Shiver me timbers! Rapscallions, Southsea, has undergone a fantastic refurbishment. Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Rapscallions, Southsea

Shiver me timbers! Rapscallions, Southsea, has undergone a fantastic refurbishment. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Shiver me timbers! Rapscallions, Southsea, has undergone a fantastic refurbishment. Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Rapscallions, Southsea

Shiver me timbers! Rapscallions, Southsea, has undergone a fantastic refurbishment. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Hbibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Shiver me timbers! Rapscallions, Southsea, has undergone a fantastic refurbishment. Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. Rapscallions, Southsea

Shiver me timbers! Rapscallions, Southsea, has undergone a fantastic refurbishment. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Hbibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SouthseaPort Solent
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice