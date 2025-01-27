Hampshire accountancy firm HWB hires 10 as business demand grows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hampshire accountancy firm HWB has welcomed ten new starters in strategic appointments as business demand continues to grow.

The firm has bolstered its team with a mixture of trainees, qualified staff and work placement students across various sectors.

This strategic move aims to enhance our capabilities and support our ongoing commitment to excellence in service delivery.

The new team members bring diverse skills and backgrounds, contributing to a robust workforce that aligns with the firm’s ethos of being quality business advisers.

NEW STARTERS: This year’s HWB recruits with Managing Director Tracy Jenkins, centre, are from left, Evar Khidr, Alex Connolly, Hannah Oxley, Joshua Mann, Mia Charles, Lucy Newton, Harry Sherwood, Emily Ireland, Kieran Digwa and Vickrum Digwa

Among the recruits are seven trainees who will undergo extensive training in payroll, accounts and audit, alongside experienced professionals who have joined the team.

Managing Director Tracy Jenkins said: “These appointments are part of our continuing policy of recruiting the brightest young talent to develop into the future mainstays of our business and industry in general.

“Having more hands on deck and new voices and opinions around the office will help our directors and senior staff to continue to give the second-to-none customer service for which we have become renowned.

“Our client base remains a diverse and ever-expanding mix of companies, limited liability partnerships, charitable organisations and individuals and we pride ourselves in offering each one a truly bespoke financial solution.”

The new recruits, working across a range of sectors at HWB Chartered Accountants’ base at Chandler’s Ford, have cited working in a collaborative and supportive team environment as a strong reason for opting for a career at the firm.

Services include accounting services, audit and assurance, auto enrolment, business strategy and planning, corporate finance, online accounting, payroll services, personal tax services, estate administration and planning, specialist tax and financial planning.

Specialisms include education sector and academies, architects, charities, FCA accountants, healthcare, legal, logistics, property accountants, recruitment and travel.