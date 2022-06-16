Business leaders, the Chamber management team and member representatives attended the launch in the Fareham College business centre, the new home of the independent membership organisation and ‘voice of business’.

Declaring the office open, Hampshire Chamber Chief Executive and Executive Chairman, Ross McNally, said: ‘This is all about championing growth for our members and strengthening the essential links they rely on between the worlds of business and education.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross McNally, Hampshire Chamber’s chief executive and executive chairman, at the opening of the new head office in the Fareham College business centre.

‘By moving to this fantastic new business centre, we put ourselves at the heart of the facilities and solutions that will be involved in solving the skills gaps Hampshire businesses grapple with day in, day out. We are right here at the junction of business and skills growth.’

The business centre is on the college’s 22-acre Bishopsfield Road campus in Fareham and is part of the wider ‘skillslabs’ project being delivered under the government’s Skills Accelerator programme.

The idea of skillslabs is that business centres act as interactive hubs providing regional employers with access to the training they require.

Hampshire Chamber has also dedicated part of its new office as a coworking space for Chamber members to use.

Branded ChamberSpace, there are options for hot-desking, booths for meetings, and board room facilities, with high-speed connectivity, a smart screen TV for presentations, free on-site parking and access to canteen and catering extras.