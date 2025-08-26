Hampshire firms combine to stage business exit strategy seminar

Three Hampshire-based professional services firms are combining to host a seminar about business exit strategies next month.

HWB Chartered Accountants, Hybrid Legal and Asset Management Financial Advisers (AMFA) will provide a panel of experts to discuss the merits and pitfalls of various business exits.

The Best Business Exit event is on Tuesday 23 September from 8am at Chilworth Manor Hotel at Chilworth.

Among panellists will be HWB Chartered Accountants’ Tax Director Gemma Hedges and Senior Tax Manager Alan Rolfe, along with Hybrid Legal Director and Head of Corporate Mike Duggan and AMFA’s Head of Advice Adam Keith.

The seminar is designed to be a discussion on all the things business owners should be thinking about for their future, from how they will exit, to what they do with the proceeds in their retirement.

Alan Rolfe, who has 25 years’ experience of providing clients with tax advice, said exit strategies could include; sale to a third party, management buyout, employee ownership trust, company purchase of own shares, or a gift to future generations.

He added: “All business owners should have an exit strategy, and we are staging this seminar to help leaders and directors stay on top of what are the most efficient and profitable ways of disposing of assets.

“It can take years of blood, sweat and tears to successfully establish a business and it is imperative that entrepreneurs should be able to enjoy the fruits of their labours, maximise value and minimise risk when it comes to the time of giving up control.

“Some existing exit plans may become outdated in the ever-changing world of tax and financial affairs and so we will be stressing to attendees the importance of an up-to-date strategy and to seek qualified professional advice.”

Gemma Hedges, who joined HWB in 2020, advises on a range of tax issues, particularly owner-managed businesses, tax enquiries, Inheritance Tax and Trusts & Estates.

Mike Duggan is an extremely experienced corporate lawyer and business advisor whose CV includes 27 years as a senior partner at a Tier 1 international law firm.

Adam Keith manages a team of 10 financial advisers at AMFA which he joined in 2016, after seven years at NatWest in both financial advice and compliance roles.

HWB Chartered Accountants, founded in 1985 and based at Chandler’s Ford, near Southampton, provides business and tax advice.

Hybrid Legal, founded in 2013 and based in Winchester, is an innovative, disruptor, fixed-fee law firm specialising purely in business law.

AMFA, established for 40 years and based in Southampton, Winchester and Bishop’s Waltham, has more than £500 million in assets under management.

Register for the breakfast time event here: https://www.hwb-accountants.com/events/the-best-business-exit/