Lloyds bank closures: Hampshire affected as raft of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland branches announced to close

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Sep 2025, 18:02 BST
A number of Hampshire banks have been announced to close as Lloyds Banking Group confirms that 49 branches will be closing in 2026.

The banking group runs Lloyds and Halifax banks, as well as the Bank of Scotland, and has announced a number of closures over the past two years as it looks to focus on digital banking services. Of the 49 confirmed closures, six of them will be in Hampshire with Havant losing two of its high street banks.

The list of Hampshire banks closing can be found below:

Lloyds Bank, Fleet, Hampshire - January 13, 2026

Halifax, Havant, Hampshire – January 15, 2026

Lloyds Bank, Havant, Hampshire – January 19, 2026

Lloyds Bank, Totton, Hampshire – January 19, 2026

Lloyds Bank, Hedge End, Hampshire – January 21, 2026

Lloyds Bank, Petersfield, Hampshire – January 21, 2026

Lloyds Banking Group have announced 49 closures in 2026 across its Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland branches. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)placeholder image
The closures are in addition to the 136 branches that were announced to be closing at the start of the year, which included the Lloyds branch in Palmerston Road, Southsea which will close on March 9, 2026.

While it is a blow for Lloyds and Halifax customers in Havant, residents will not bereft of all banks with Barclays and Nationwide still operating in the town.

Lloyds has said that all staff affected will be offered alternative roles within the business or at other branches, ensuring no job losses directly due to the closures.

Lloyds Banking Group have confirmed previously that customers are now able to access their banking services at any of the group’s locations.

The full list of closures can be found here.

