A Southsea bank has been named among 136 branches of a major banking group that will be closing across the UK.

Lloyds Banking Group, which operates Lloyds, Halifax and Bank Of Scotland, has announced that the Lloyds in Palmerston Road, will close on March 9, 2026. The branch was included amongst the closing of 61 Lloyds banks, 61 Halifax banks, and 14 Bank of Scotland branches as the group looks to focus on digital banking services.

Lloys Bank in Palmerston Road, Southsea will close on March 9, 2026. | Google

This is just the latest wave of bank closures from the group after Halifax branches in Gosport and Cosham were confirmed to be closing last year. While this will be blow to those that prefer in-person banking, it was recently announced that customers are now able to access their banking services at any of the group’s locations.

A Lloyds spokesperson said: “Over 20 million customers are using our apps for on-demand access to their money and customers have more choice and flexibility than ever for their day-to-day banking.

“Alongside our apps, customers can also use telephone banking, visit a community banker or use any Halifax, Lloyds or Bank of Scotland branch, giving access to many more branches. Customers can also do their everyday banking at over 11,000 branches of the Post Office or in a Banking Hub.”

Once the Southsea branch closes next year, the nearest bank for customers will be the Halifax and Lloyds in Commercial Road.

Lloyds have confirmed that all workers affected by the closures will be offered jobs elsewhere in the company.