Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The transformation of a former Southsea department store will “bring life back” into Palmerston Road, according to the site’s selling agent.

As previously reported, the defunct Debenhams store in Palmerston Road has been empty since it closed for the final time in January 2020 after the brand collapsed into administration. Last year, a lack of progress from the building’s previous owners lead Portsmouth City Council to consider enacting a compulsory purchase order, with the cabinet stating it could “no longer tolerate land banking developers”. Since then, workers have been active at the site – known as Handleys Corner – and structures behind the street-facing portion of the building have been demolished.

The front portion of the building is currently being covered with scaffolding which will be in place for an estimated six months. Meanwhile, the part of the site behind the street-facing facade has been demolished ahead of the construction of residential properties. A spokesperson for Bernards Estates and Letting Agents said that work to construct new build appartments at the rear of the site will commence in September of October of this year. Roughly 120 residential units will be built with roughhy 100 parking spaces. None of the units will be used for student accomodation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The front portion of the building is currently being covered with scaffolding which will be in place for an estimated six months. Meanwhile, the part of the site behind the street-facing facade has been demolished ahead of the construction of residential properties.

Now, The News understands that work is due to finish in Spring 2025 - with new homes expected to be advertised to let early in the year. According to Bernards Estates and Letting Agents - who are working with site developers St Cross Homes - prospective tenants for the site’s ground-floor commercial properties are currently being agreed and are expected to include a new doctor’s surgery, shared office space and potentially a gym. The spokesperson added that they are expected to be occupied at “the earliest convenience” and that they do not anticipate have any issues filling them.