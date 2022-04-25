Caravanilla, Le tube Cafe, Cornish Cookhouse and Rosie Lea will now operate from different locations, after Havant council awarded them special trading licences.

In a statement the council said: ‘The council has made a dedicated effort to create new opportunities for local businesses to operate concessions - a move which is more important than ever post Covid.

‘The seasonal concessions will only operate during the summer, however the council will explore the possibility of licence extensions, if there is a demand in popularity of operating through the winter season.

Caravanilla at Catherington Craft Fair. Picture: Mike Cooter (310521)

‘Each concession is responsible for their own health and safety, waste management and noise limitation procedures.’

The council currently offer six-month licence at designated pitches across the borough.

Where to find them:

Caravanilla - selling ice cream and cold drinks from the Billy Trail car park, located at the north end of Hayling Island on the west side of Havant Road.

Le tube Cafe - selling hot beverages and cake from the Billy Trail car park in Victoria Road, Hayling Island (behind the petrol station).

Cornish Cookhouse – selling a range of hot food from The Nab car park, Southwood Road.

Rosie Lea - selling hot beverages and cake from Sinah Common Battery Site, Ferry Lane, Hayling Island.