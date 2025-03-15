The disappointment of Dobbies closing in Havant was short lived with the announcement that Havant Garden Centre, run by British Garden Centres, would be taking its place and keeping staff on. The new garden centre opened its doors on Saturday, March 15 with Havant MP Alan Mak cutting the ribbon.

Changes have been made since the old garden centre closed including a new-look restaurant, while popular features such as the soft play are and Harbour Vets have been kept. Havant Garden Centre is pet friendly and sells a range of plants, garden furniture, barbecues, gardening essentials, tools and machinery and landscaping.

There are a number of opening offers available to customers including Erin Compost 3 for £10 and Tomorite for £3. Gardening enthusiasts queued outside, eager to peruse the goods on offer.

The News was able to have a look around before the store opened.

Here are 30 pictures of the new Havant Garden Centre:

1 . Havant Garden Centre ribbon cutting ceremony Alan Mak MP came along to cut the ribbon and officially open Havant Garden Centre on Saturday, March 15. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (150325-030) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2 . Havant Garden Centre The garden centre has opened at the former site of Dobbies and stocks a large range of plants. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (150325-027) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3 . Havant Garden Centre Havant Garden Centre officially opened its doors on Saturday, March 15. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (150325-026) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales