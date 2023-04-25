Ordnance Survey data looking at Havant’s shopping areas revealed which types of business fared the best between March 2020 and March 2022 – and which were forced to close.

The figures – collated by the BBC – demonstrates Havant’s changing retail landscape. The streets taken into account were Greywell Road, Park Parade, Dukes Walk, The Precinct, Wellington Way, London Road, West Street, Market Parade, Meridian Centre. The BBC analysis found that UK high streets are becoming places to ‘do stuff’ rather than ‘buy things’, as online shopping continues to dominate.

The Meridian Shopping Centre in Havant, a popular shopping destination. Photos by Alex Shute

Read on to find out how Havant compares.

Eating and drinking

The number of restaurants, bars, and cafes in Havant increased by eight in total during the two-year period. This rate of growth was more than twice the national average – 11 per cent compared with four percent nationwide.

Retail

Costa Coffee in the Meridian Centre, Havant was given a hygiene rating of 5 by the Food Standards Agency after an assessment on February 23.

115 shops in the area shut there doors for good, which marked a decrease of 11 per cent – more than triple the national average of three per cent.

Banks

11 per cent of Havant’s banks closed between March 2020 and March 2022, which was slightly higher than the national average of 8.1 per cent.

Beauty services

By March 2022, Havant had 14.6 per cent more beauty services than two years prior, which was markedly higher than the national average of 5.9 and the South East average of 3.4 per cent.

Fish and chip shops

The period saw the number of fish and chip shops soar with an increase of 10.5 per cent – more than double the national average of 2.6 per cent.

Public toilets

Despite Great Britain losing 2.3 per cent of it’s public toilets, the number of facilities in Havant remained the same.

Supermarket chains

Supermarket chains grew by 2.5 per cent in the South East as a whole, but Havant didn’t gain or lose any.

Tattoo and piercing studios

Tattoo studios saw the most growth in the Havant area and grew by 20 per cent – more than twice the 8.2 per cent national average.

