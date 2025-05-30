Havant MP Alan Mak opens new assembly line at Havant space firm Spur Electron

Alan Mak MP (right) with Lord Willetts (left) cutting the ribbon to open the new assembly line at Spur Electron.

Havant MP Alan Mak has officially opened an automated assembly line at Havant space firm Spur Electron.

He was joined for the ribbon-cutting ceremony by Lord Willetts, Chairman of the UK Space Agency.

Mr Mak, who is Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, and Lord Willetts were then shown how the new line is being used to assemble electronic components for the space industry.

Spur Electron, based in the Hayward Business Centre in New Lane, was started in 1982 by physicist Malcolm Snowdon and remains a family-owned business.

Today it has a worldwide client base, providing space-related expertise in engineering, procurement, manufacturing, verification, testing and consulting. The company's on-site facilities also include an analytical laboratory.

It has been involved in many major space programmes, including ExoMars, a joint project between the European Space Agency and the Russian Space Agency that is focused on exploring Mars and searching for signs of past or present life.

The company has also contributed to Sentinel, a series of observation satellites that provide data and imagery for monitoring the Earth's environment. The development and operation of Sentinel missions involve collaboration between the European Space Agency and the European Commission.

Mr Mak said: "It was great to join Lord Willetts to officially open Spur Electron's new automated assembly line and see how an excellent local company is performing a vital role in the global space sector.”

"I'm a big supporter of local businesses and extremely proud that a family-owned business based in the Havant constituency is so highly regarded in the space industry."