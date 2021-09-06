Here are 9 HGV driving roles in the Portsmouth area that are offering £30,000-£40,000

There is currently a shortage of HGV drivers in the UK.

With many businesses currently experiencing a shortage of delivery drivers, there are many job roles available online for those who can drive a heavy goods vehicle and vans.

Recently, restaurants and fast food outlets have suffered with supply issues as there is currently a lorry driver shortage in the UK.

Nando's, KFC and JD Wetherspoon have fallen victim to the lack of lorry drivers currently operating in the UK. Many drivers have given up their driving roles due to the pandemic or ongoing issues with Brexit.

Here are some HGV and van driver roles in and near Portsmouth, found on jobs site Indeed.com:

HGV Class 1 Driver – Ferryspeed

This HGV Class 1 driver role is based in Hilsea and is available for both day and night drivers. Average day drivers can earn £40,000 per year whereas night drivers can earn £36,000. Weekend work will be required with overtime rates and newly qualified drivers will be considered.

Requirements for this job are:

-Experience driving a goods vehicle

-Driver CPC card

-HGV Class 1 Licence

For more information on this job role, click here.

Class 1 Truck Driver – TSL Staffing

This role is based 30 minutes away from Portsmouth in Bordon. Drivers can earn between £16-£19 an hour, with guaranteed eight hour shifts and paid staff breaks.

If a driver works 40 hours a week for 52 weeks a year – the yearly wage hits £39,520.

Requirements for this role:

-Held a Class 1 licence for one year or more with a minimum of six months Class 1 experience

-No more than six points on your licence

-Full U.K driving licence

-Full CPC card and digital card

-Must be flexible with hours

You can apply for this job role here.

HGV Class 2 – Get Staff

This role, based in Fareham, is for a Class 2 HGV driver with day rates from £13 to £16 per hour. This driver will be required to work night shifts Monday to Friday with the option to work weekends. You can be paid as you earn and you're also paid weekly for extra flexibility!

The requirements for this role are:

-Experienced HGV2, LGV2, Class 2 drivers for a Hampshire based client.

-Delivering goods in a safe and timely manner

-Carry out vehicle safety checks

-Good level of spoken and written English

-Previous experience driving HGV vehicle (insurance policy)

-Valid CPC and Digi Tacho card

You can find more information on this driving role here.

LGV/HGV Class 1 Driver – Fowler Welch

In this role, you can earn between £35,000 and £40,000 per year as a LGV/HGV Class 1 driver. Fowler Welch requires the driver to carry out general haulage work consisting of collections and delivering fresh produce for around 12.5 hours a day. Nights are also available but not compulsory.

The qualifications for this job are:

-Possession of LGV Class 1 Licence

-Current CPC card

-Knowledge of Road Transport Directive and current drivers’ hours.

-Excellent communication skills

-Ability to work efficiently and accurately under pressure.

-Effectively prioritise workload in order to meet set deadline

You can find more information on pay and staff benefits here.

HGV Class 2 Driver – Mountain Logistics Operations

Mountain Logistics Operations are a developing Portsmouth based logistics company that specialises in events. HGV Class 2 drivers can earn between £18,000-£31,000 based on experience. Full training will be provided by Mountain Logistics.

The key requirements for this role are:

-Full UK drivers licence

-Valid HGV Class 2/1 Licence

-Ability to work alone and away, as well as part of a team

-Good communication skills

-Punctuality

-Positive attitude and work ethic

-Previous experience in driving HGV rigid vehicles required

You can find more information for this job role here.

HGV Class 1 Driver- Coolfruit Limited

Coolfruit limited in Havant is urgently looking for a HGV Class 1 driver to deliver containers of fresh produce throughout the UK. The salary for this role is £26,000- £36,500 per year.

Requirements for this role:

-Experience of driving a goods vehicle for two years or more.

-Applicant will need to have held a clean driving license for two years or more.

You can apply and find out more information on this role here.

Class 1 Driver- Wild Recruitment

Wild Recruitment are currently on the search for a Class 1 driver who is based in Portsmouth. This ongoing position will start out as temporary and then will progress to a permanent role. Rates per hour for this job role are between £15-£20, with an immediate start. Drivers can pick their shifts for day and night work, Monday-Sunday, for ultimate work flexibility.

If a driver works 40 hours a week for 52 weeks a year – the yearly wage hits £41,600.

The requirements for this role are:

-A full UK driving license with Category C+E due to insurance purposes

-A Digi Tacho Card and valid CPC.

You can find more information for this job role on the Wild recruitment website.

HGV Driver- Pro Mech Limited

Pro Mech Limited in Fareham are wanting to expand their business with more HGV/LGV drivers. The main job responsibilities are delivering and collecting equipment in a professional manner, operating within current driving and working time legislation and ensuring good self-presentation.

Drivers can expect a salary of £28,000 to £35,000 and further training if required.

Key requirements for this role:

-A current Digital Tachograph card and Drivers CPC Card

-A Full understanding of tachograph legislation

-Ability to demonstrate the highest level of professionalism

-12 months HGV1 driving experience

-No more than 6 penalty points on your driving licence

-Valid Digi card and CPC

-Valid HIAB/Lorry Mounted Loader Certificate would be an advantage

-Be flexible with working hours

-Have good comprehension of written and spoken English

Drivers can find more information about this role here.

HGV Class 2 Driver – The Best Connection Employment Group

The Best Connection is currently searching for numerous HGV Class 2 drivers to carry out multiple drops within temporary and permanent roles. The pay rate for this role is £12 an hour, pay as you earn. Overtime will also be available and Monday to Friday work is required, with 10-12 hour shifts.

If a driver works 40 hours a week for 52 weeks a year the yearly wage hits £24,960.

Requirements for this role:

-HGV Class 2 (Cat C) UK Driving licence

-Digi Tacho card

-Full driver CPC card

-No more than six points on your license

-Good knowledge of Tacho rules and regulations

-Previous HGV2 experience with references, New Pass Drivers will also be accepted

-Physically fit to deal with the demand in deliveries

You can find out more information about this job role here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron