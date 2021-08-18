Nando's has had to close stores across the country. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

The chain has temporarily shut around 50 outlets across England, Scotland and Wales after suffering supply shortages, according to the BBC.

It will lend some of its staff to suppliers to ‘get things moving’ again, the broadcaster has said.

Responding to upset customers on Twitter, Nando’s described the situation as ‘a bit of a ‘mare'’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The restaurant chain said: ‘The UK supply chain is having a bit of a ‘mare’ right now.

‘This is having a knock-on effect with some of our restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.

‘We are doing everything we can to get the peri-peri back where it belongs – on your plates!’

SEE ALSO: Fun in the sun at the Queens Hotel raises thousands for charity

In another tweet, the restaurant, which serves Afro-Portuguese inspired chicken dishes, apologised for the ‘disappointment’ and said suppliers could not keep up with ‘demand for peri-peri’.

Nando’s said: ‘We’re sorry for any disappointment caused.

‘Our suppliers are struggling to keep up with demand for peri-peri. Meaning that some of our restaurants have had to temporarily close to restock.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron