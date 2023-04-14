Here are 9 of the best Thai restaurants in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and the surrounding areas - according to Google
The city is full of restaurants that offer delicious cuisine and when it comes to Thai food, the bar is set high.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Apr 2023, 08:54 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 08:54 BST
From Pad Thai to Koh Thai to Fah Thai Restaurant, there is so much to chose from and thanks to Google reviews you need look no further because previous customers have already done the work for you by rating them.
SEE ALSO: Things to do: The British Street Food Awards will return to Gunwharf Quays this May on coronation bank holiday weekend
Below are 9 Thai restaurants that have been rated 4 or higher:
Page 1 of 3