Here are 9 of the best Thai restaurants in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and the surrounding areas - according to Google

The city is full of restaurants that offer delicious cuisine and when it comes to Thai food, the bar is set high.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Apr 2023, 08:54 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 08:54 BST

From Pad Thai to Koh Thai to Fah Thai Restaurant, there is so much to chose from and thanks to Google reviews you need look no further because previous customers have already done the work for you by rating them.

Below are 9 Thai restaurants that have been rated 4 or higher:

Pad Thai, Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.9 with 119 reviews.

1. Pad Thai, Southsea

Pad Thai, Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.9 with 119 reviews. Photo: Google

Justasia, North End, has a Google rating of 4.7 with 55 reviews.

2. Justasia, North End

Justasia, North End, has a Google rating of 4.7 with 55 reviews. Photo: Google

Siam Square, Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.7 with 70 reviews.

3. Siam Square, Southsea

Siam Square, Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.7 with 70 reviews. Photo: Google

Lin's Thai Cafe, Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.6 with 294 reviews.

4. Lin's Thai Cafe, Southsea

Lin's Thai Cafe, Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.6 with 294 reviews. Photo: Google

