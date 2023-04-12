Gunwharf Quays is partnering with The British Street Food Awards to host the Southern heats of the competition at the South Coast’s biggest outlet shopping destination for the third consecutive year. The event will span the Coronation bank holiday weekend, running from Saturday, May 6 to Monday, May 8. The competition will run from 12pm – 8pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 12pm – 6pm on Monday and will be held in the plaza at Gunwharf Quays.

Traders will sell their unique food to guests over the long weekend and battle to win the public vote before a winner is announced at the end of the three days. The winner will then head to the UK finals, with an aim of representing the UK at the grand finale of the European Street Food Awards in Germany. Next year, the winners will form a European team to take on the winners of the inaugural USA Street Food Awards.

The popular food competition will return to Gunwharf Quays on the bank holiday weekend beginning on Saturday, May 6.

British Street Food Awards founder Richard Johnson said: ‘We are very excited to return to Gunwharf Quays this year and showcase the region’s best street food traders for three days. We can’t wait to see the innovation that the up-and-coming talent will bring to this year’s awards.’

New vendors for this year include Soul Pizza Truck, creators of hand-stretched log-fired sourdough pizzas, along with Mr Noodle and Down d’Islands. Further finalists of the Southern heat include Portsmouth’s own Nosh Box, specialists in brunch burgers and speciality coffee roasted in Southsea.

Guests visiting the event can feast on cuisines from every part of the globe, from Cape Malay stews from The Potje Man, and high-end Filipino cuisine from Filili Eat, to Indian chaat from Oh Babu. As well as game-changing mac and cheese from Mac Man and a venison burger guests won’t forget from The Gamekeeper.

Gunwharf Quays centre director Yvonne Clay said: ‘We are delighted to once again be hosting the British Street Food Awards at Gunwharf Quays. It feels wonderful to be able to come together to celebrate the region’s talent with such a unique and exciting event over the bank holiday weekend - this year we even have a Portsmouth-based trader competing. We can’t wait to try all the delicious dishes that will be on offer and find out which Southern vendor is crowned the winner.’

After casting their votes via a ballot box at Gunwharf Quays, guests can enjoy shopping at over 90 stores, visit the 14-screen multiplex cinema, bowling alley, art gallery or miniport at the outlet.

The British Street Food Awards were formed in 2009, as a way for up-and-coming street food traders to showcase their mouth-watering skills while celebrating the street food movement. They’re part of the largest food competition in the world, now including 16 European countries and the USA and have played a big part in making street food accessible to everyone. This year’s head judge will be Andrew Du Bourg, Head Chef at Hampshire’s own Elderflower Restaurant.