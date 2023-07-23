Here are 9 pictures from the Portchester Charity Beer Festival that took place yesterday
A charity beer festival, which took place yesterday, was a huge success as people flocked to taste over 30 different ales, ciders and perries.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 11:03 BST
Portchester Charity Beer Festival returned for another year yesterday and crowds of people turned up from 12 noon to 11pm to get involved in the fun.
The popular event offered a choice of over 30 real ales, ciders and perries and the day was split between two sessions – one in the afternoon and the second one in the evening.
The event had entertainment all day, hot food and a raffle for ticket holders to take part in.
Here are 9 pictures from the Portchester Charity Beer Festival:
