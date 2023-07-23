News you can trust since 1877
Here are 9 pictures from the Portchester Charity Beer Festival that took place yesterday

A charity beer festival, which took place yesterday, was a huge success as people flocked to taste over 30 different ales, ciders and perries.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 11:03 BST

Portchester Charity Beer Festival returned for another year yesterday and crowds of people turned up from 12 noon to 11pm to get involved in the fun.

SEE ALSO: The Lord Palmerston Wetherspoons in Southsea will be closed for refurbishment until September

The popular event offered a choice of over 30 real ales, ciders and perries and the day was split between two sessions – one in the afternoon and the second one in the evening.

The event had entertainment all day, hot food and a raffle for ticket holders to take part in.

Here are 9 pictures from the Portchester Charity Beer Festival:

Fun times at the at the Portchester Charity Beer Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (220723)

1. Fun times at the at the Portchester Charity Beer Festival

Fun times at the at the Portchester Charity Beer Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (220723) Photo: Mike Cooter

Fun times at the at the Portchester Charity Beer Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (220723)

2. Portchester Charity Beer Festival

Fun times at the at the Portchester Charity Beer Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (220723) Photo: Mike Cooter

With a choice of over 30 real ales, ciders and perries, there was something for everyone at the beer festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (220723)

3. The Portchester Charity Beer Festival

With a choice of over 30 real ales, ciders and perries, there was something for everyone at the beer festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (220723) Photo: Mike Cooter

Pictured: Old pals Trevor Brown (70), Phil Terrill (65) and Larry Silk (65) visiting the Portchester Charity Beer Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (220723)

4. Portchester Beer Festival

Pictured: Old pals Trevor Brown (70), Phil Terrill (65) and Larry Silk (65) visiting the Portchester Charity Beer Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (220723) Photo: Mike Cooter

