We’ve put together a list of the best entertainment in the city this weekend, on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23. Here are eight activities you can go to in Portsmouth, Gosport and Waterlooville,

Live at the Bandstand

This recurring summer event sees local acts perform free concerts around Portsmouth. This weekend’s show, at Castle Field, will see The Vox, Lee & The Freaks, Amba Tremain, and The Floor Fillerz play on Saturday while Mr B, The Gentleman Rhymer, Fugitive Orchestra, Jack Child, and Prince Brandon will perform on Sunday. Find out about the whole summer line-up here: Live at The Bandstand 2023: Full line-up of live acts for music festival as it tours across Portsmouth

Here are 8 things to do this weekend.

Portchester charity beer festival

Portchester Charity Beer Festival returns this Saturday with a choice of over 30 real ales, ciders and perries. There will be entertainment all day, plus hot food and a raffle. Tickets are £10 per “session” – afternoon or evening - and can be purchased online via Ticketsource.

Heroes of Rock music festival

The Heores Pub in London Road, Waterlooville, is hosting a music festival and BBQ in aid of veterans’ charity Help for Heroes. Performers including Just Sam, Audio Friction, China Lake, The Retro Beats, Mama Belle and Rock of the Pops will play in the pub’s car park from 2-6pm, with further entertainment inside later in the evening. You can find ot more about the event. and donate, here.

Hi! Street Festival Gosport

From a giant fox puppet to music and dancing, this free event kicks off in Gosport High Street at 3.30pm on Saturday. Find out all the details here: Hi! Street Fest will be hitting the streets of Gosport tomorrow to celebrate community and creativity

Warriorfest

Southsea’s Staggeringly Good Brewery is hosting a music and beer festival aboard HMS Warrior in Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard, on Friday and Saturday. Find out more details here: WarriorFest 2023: Staggeringly Good Brewery's beer festival on a Portsmouth warship is back

Diary of a Wildflower studio opening at Port Solent

A new photography studio will open in Port Solent this Sunday as award-winning artist Sophie Baker takes over the former premises of The Trading Post. There will be a launch event from 1pm-3pm. Find out more here: Photography studio coming to Port Solent

Visit Fort Nelson

Fort Nelson on Portsdown Hill is a treasure trove of military history, with plenty to see inside and outdoors. Currently on display is an exhibition honouring those who died in the Falklands conflict. Find out more here: Falklands War veterans emotional after seeing art installation at Fort Nelson

Portsmouth Museum’s new exhibition

Explore the coastal environment of Portsea Island by visiting the new free exhibition Ocean at the end of the lane: Discovering Portsmouth's coastline at Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery. The museum is free and perfect for a rainy day.