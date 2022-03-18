Portsmouth's D-Day Story

As part of a new campaign to boost visitor numbers in the city a range of special offers can be used, including £30 off an ultimate explorer ticket at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, a 20 per cent discount at Exploria, 20 per cent off Hovertravel tickets, and discounts on various shows at the Guildhall.

Portsmouth residents can also get a 25 per cent discount on a visit to the Spinnaker Tower or 40 per cent off entry to the D-Day Story.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘It's great to see Portsmouth attractions working together to showcase what we offer as a city.

English Tourism Week launch at Spinnaker Tower. Left to right: Andy Grays Portsmouth Guildhall Trust, Celise Galloway Mary Rose Museum, Kelly Haswell Portsmouth Guildhall Trust, Ross Fairbrother D-Day Story, Bobbie Oldfield Spinnaker Tower, Matthew Sheldon National Museum of the Royal Navy, Stephen Morgan MP, Dominic Jones Mary Rose Museum, Yvonne Clay Gunwharf Quays, Jane Singh Portsmouth City Council.

‘Tourism is vital to Portsmouth's economy, a lot of hard work goes into promoting the city as a destination and now it's more important than ever with the impact of the pandemic on visitors in the last two years.’

The council-led campaign, that was launched at an event at Spinnaker Tower this week, also includes an events guide highlighting everything happening this year from international spectacles like Victorious Festival and the Great South Run to smaller community events such as the Live at the Bandstand, King George V fireworks display and heritage open days.

And the council is partnering with South Western Railways to showcase the city on landmark digital billboards at London Waterloo station and will be attending a number of trade events in the capital during English Tourism Week, which runs from March 18 to 27.

Speaking at the launch event, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, added: ‘Portsmouth has world class attractions like the historic dockyard and D-Day Story and I'm delighted to see local efforts made to promote our city to a wider audience.’

‘I think the last two years have reminded us how much we treasure in the city when we haven’t been able to access them and how special they are. I’m just so proud of how world class our attractions are in the city and we should make sure everyone has access to them.’

More information on all the special offers can be found by searching ‘English Tourism Week’ at visitportsmouth.co.uk.

