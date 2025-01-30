HFC partners with Shaping Portsmouth to support city’s future growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hampshire Flag Company (HFC) is ushering in the new year with a bold commitment to its home city of Portsmouth, as it proudly announces its new role as patrons of Shaping Portsmouth. This partnership underscores HFC's long-standing dedication to the city and its vision of transforming Portsmouth into the UK’s leading destination to live, work, learn, invest, and visit.

With over 40 years of experience in manufacturing flags, banners, and signage, HFC has played a prominent role in promoting brands, messaging, and patriotism through visual marketing and graphics on a national scale. As one of only four flag manufacturers in the UK, the company offers unique capabilities. Despite its broad reach, HFC has deep roots in Portsmouth, making its collaboration with Shaping Portsmouth a natural extension of its long-standing commitment to the city’s development and growth.

Rod Sessions, Sales and Marketing Manager of HFC, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasising the company's connection to Portsmouth: "We are excited to join Shaping Portsmouth in its mission to drive positive change in the city. Portsmouth is our home, and we’re proud to contribute our expertise and resources to help make it the best it can be. We’re looking forward to collaborating with other local businesses and organisations to shape a brighter future for our community."

Dave Humphries of Shaping Portsmouth pictured with the team of HFC (Hampshire Flag Company)

Shaping Portsmouth is an ambitious and forward-thinking initiative that aims to foster collaboration among local businesses, community leaders, and organisations. The program focuses on innovative projects designed to support growth, prosperity, and long-term development in the city. The partnership between HFC and Shaping Portsmouth reflects the importance of local businesses coming together to drive positive change in the region. It highlights how businesses like HFC can play a vital role in shaping the future of Portsmouth by contributing their expertise, resources, and ideas.

On January 17th, members of the HFC team attended the Shaping Portsmouth Conference at the Portsmouth Guildhall, where local stakeholders gathered to hear plans for the city’s future development. The conference highlighted a shared passion for building a vibrant and prosperous Portsmouth, with successful companies like HFC offering valuable support for future projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing the city and making it an attractive destination for residents, businesses, and visitors alike.

Dave Humphries, CEO of Shaping Portsmouth, expressed his excitement about the partnership with HFC, saying, "HFC are a great local success story and we are delighted to welcome them as a patron of Shaping Portsmouth. The support and expertise provided by established local businesses like HFC are essential to our mission of transforming Portsmouth together. Having worked with Rod Sessions and his team for years, we know that they will bring valuable insights and contributions to our community and that making our city the vibrant place it deserves to be is also important to them too."

This new collaboration between HFC and Shaping Portsmouth is not just about supporting the city's growth, but also about being part of a larger, ongoing effort to create lasting, positive change. With a shared vision for progress and development, HFC is excited to contribute to a future where Portsmouth continues to thrive as a hub for residents, businesses, and visitors. The company’s role as a patron signifies its commitment to the future prosperity of Portsmouth and its recognition of the importance of local businesses in driving that future forward. Through this partnership, HFC looks forward to being an integral part of shaping Portsmouth into a top destination for all.

You can find out more about HFC on their website: https://hampshireflag.co.uk/