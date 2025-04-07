Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

"Steadfast” parents and families have rallied around a popular gym that was at risk of closing down.

Thousands of pounds of repairs had to be made to theXcel Gymnastics gym in Lakesmere Road, Horndean, earlier this year. Heavy rain over the festive period resulted in a major water leak from the roof, which ruined the boiler and several pieces of sports equipment.

Gym operator Dee Atas, of Cowplain, told The News that the damages were “disheartening” and “quite a shock”. Despite fears the sports complex would shut its doors for an extended period of time, community support allowed gymnasts to continue training in the facility.

“Everyone is chipping in, it’s been our usual set of steadfast parents that have contributed to that," Ms Atas said. “Everyone is trying to do what they can. Like anything, it’s hard work, and even to raise a £1,000 has been hard. It was pleasing to us to see so much support.”

Families in Horndean rallied around Xcel Gymnastics which was on the verge of closing at a major roof leak earlier this year.

An online fundraiser started by member and mum-of-two Lauren Williams raised over £4,000. The Waterlooville resident said: “Everyone came together. “Some people were so generous and helpful and it wasn’t just money but sharing it at work.”

The gymnastics gym organised fundraising events such as quizzes and bingo nights to drum up funds. Other members sought donations from shoppers at Morrisons in Lakesmere Road, raising £850.

Councillor David Evans and the Havant Lions Club also provided them with new mats and further donations. Ms Williams said: “Loads of parents came together to clean up the water and it brought everyone closer.”

Leaks are strewn across several parts of the roof at Xcel Gymnastics in Horndean.

Repairs have already cost the gym over £12,000 for the roof and a replacement boiler, but they are not yet finished. It is expected that another £3,000 is needed to finish the repairs.

Ms Atas is hoping to expand into a new centre, but said it’s too early to tell. Xcel Gymnastics runs entirely on donations, with fundraising taking place throughout the year. Ms Atas said they will have to go over and above to cover the additional costs.

“We rely on fundraisers just to run,” she added. “During the initial shock of it all, people were great at helping, but that kind of runs dry. We need to keep drumming up new ideas for fundraising.

Ms Atas said the team need to keeping thinking harder and deeper for new ideas to keep the gym afloat.

Women's Artistic Squad at Xcel Gymnastics competing in regional tournaments.

Training has continued as normal throughout the repairs, but some equipment couldn’t be used. Ms Atas said this has been frustrating for some of the gymnasts, with the children being “upset and concerned” by the damages. She said: “it’s not nice when it’s your place and you go into it and it’s ruined. We have struggled but the kids have done really well for competitions despite all of this.”

Xcel Gymnastics athletes performed brilliantly at the South Region Prelims weekend competition, with 67 boys and girls aged eight-16 competing.

A total of ten Xcel partnerships qualified for the National Finals with gold medal winning routines, a record high for the group. Four further teams achieved silver medals and qualified for the Interregional Finals.

Thousands of pounds was raised to keep Xcel Gymnastics in Horndean afloat and replace much of the damaged equipment.

The Women’s Artistic gymnasts team also saw success at Hampshire County level, with five athletes qualifying for the regional final. Senior club coach Catherine Roberts said it was “a stunning display of gymnastics” and all the gymnasts were “working above” expected standards.