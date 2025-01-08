Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heavy water damage could cause a popular gym to shut down with repairs expected to cost thousands of pounds.

Several water leaks soaked much of Xcel Gymnastics in Lakesmere Road, Horndean, over the weekend. Holes in the roof allowed constant dripping water to ruin many of the mats and bars, with the liquid causing a boiler pipe to burst and flood the maintenance room.

Part of the industrial unit has been left without heating. With Xcel Gymnastics being a non-profit organisation, and more persistent showers forecast over the next few days, there is a concern that if the facility is forced to fully close, it will never open back up again. Concerned parents and volunteers have launched a fundraiser to cover the damages.

Gym operator Dee Atas, of Cowplain, told The News: “There was non-stop, constant dripping from the roof. We were shocked and upset to find that. We’ve had nothing as bad as that. We’ve been lucky that the weather has been a bit dry over the past few days, but here we are again with rain forecast. I’m dreading it raining again, as we’ll have to assess the safety again.”

Ms Atas said the team are waiting for an official quote for the damage caused, but estimations to replace the ruined equipment and fix the boiler and roof could reach roughly £17,000 in a worst case scenario. “It’s money the club just doesn’t have,” she added. “We’ve put some towards it, but we just don’t have all that money to be able to do it.”

The Cowplain native said closing the gym for an extended period of time could mean the end of it. She added: “If this closes us to the point where we lost income, I don’t think we can survive that, having already done that twice before with Covid and a pit leak.”

Xcel Gymnastics is considered one of the main sporting sites in Horndean, with athletes travelling from as far as the Isle of Wight to train there. Roughly 580 gymnasts of all abilities, from pre-school age to adults, use the facility on a regular basis. Xcel also plays hosts to community events, birthday parties and other gatherings.

Fundraiser co-ordinator Lauren Williams, of Waterlooville - whose two daughters use the gym - said the heavy rain came through the lighting and soaked the bars, trampolines and foam pit. She added that some of the equipment and floor space has been out of action, but some progress has been made to restore conditions inside the building.

“We’re just desperate to try and salvage what we can, replace the equipment and fix the roof urgently, as there is more rain coming,” Ms Williams added. “The boiler is a big issue as it’s currently freezing.” The fundraising co-ordinator said a huge national gymnastics competition they are due to host in a few weeks could be under threat, with other athletes also needing the space to train for national trials.

“Without that roof getting fixed urgently, we can’t say how long we can continue to be open for with more rain forecast. We could go through the insurance, but that will take three to four months. We don’t have a big pot of money, so we can’t do claim and wait. We’ve got to stay open for the children.” Ms Williams said the rent on the building is so high that they would struggle to afford it if the site was to close temporarily.

Despite the challenges, the Xcel team are confident that everything can be fixed. Ms Atas added: “We’re getting on it, and we’re doing it. It’s just about trying to find money to pay for it.” You can donate to the fundraiser by clicking here.