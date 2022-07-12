In Vivid’s annual review and financial statements, it is claimed that £500m has been injected into the local economy by building new communities and creating jobs.

As part of the report, the housing association states that 2,956 people have been moved into homes in the past 12 months and that Vivid helped 310 customers secure new jobs.

A total of £4.9m of unclaimed benefits have also been secured by the firm.

Vivid manages a number of properties across Portsmouth and Hampshire, including this building in Goldsmith Avenue. Picture: Vivid Homes / Nisha Haq Photography

Chief executive Mark Perry said: ‘Our aim is to support and invest in our customers and communities as they face the continued cost of living and affordability crisis. We are doing all we can to provide more affordable homes and support to customers who need help and advice in managing their living costs.

‘We must also focus on building safe, secure, and productive communities around these new homes in which people can envision a life for themselves and their families.

‘Vivid Plus has empowered us to take that next step in contributing to the wider success and prosperity of a region which Vivid is proud to call home.’

Vivid Plus is the housing association’s charitable arm, which works alongside charities and local authorities.

According to the firm, Vivid Plus has funded training courses for 46 young people, providing positive alternatives to anti-social behaviour.