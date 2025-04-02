How to park, travel, and book lounges at Southampton Airport and what hotels are close by?
How to get there?
Southampton Airport can be found just off the M27 at just off J5 on the M27 and very near the M3. For those using a Sat Nav enter the postcode SO18 2NL, but use the directional signs as soon as you see them. Alternatively plan your journey to the airport using the AA route planner.
Southampton Airport Parkway Railway Station is right outside the airport meaning you can breeze from the train to the airport in less than a minute with easy access via the footbridge, with a lift for passengers with luggage, children or reduced mobility. If you use Trainline to help you book your journey you can save up to 50% on train tickets.
You can also catch buses to the local area from the adjacent Southampton Airport Parkway train station (U1C, U1A, X4 and the Megabus).
Parking at Southampton Airport
Southampton Airport has several official parking options which are all patrolled and covered by CCTV. There is also EV charging on site:
- Premium Short Stay – Just a 1-3 minute walk from the terminal, this is ideal for business travellers or those seeking a fast and convenient option. Prices start from around £52 per day if booked in advance. Drop in charges currently are: Up to 1 hour£12; Up to 90 minutes£20; Up to 4 hours £30; Up to 24 hours£60; Up to 2 days £100; Up to 3 days £150; Up to 4 days £200.
- Priority parking - closest to the airport with wider parking spaces
- Meet and Greet – Drop your car off less than one minute from the terminal and have it parked for you, perfect for families or those with heavy luggage.
- EV Meet and Greet - Drop your car off less than one minute from the terminal and have it parked for you, perfect for families or those with heavy luggage.
- Long Stay – currently closed
To check prices and pre-book parking, visit the official Southampton Airport parking page: Southampton Airport Parking
If you’ve got an early flight or a late arrival, it might be worth booking a hotel close to the airport. Here are a few nearby options:
- Premier Inn Southampton Airport hotel is less than half a mile from the airport if you want to be as close as possible to make life easy for yourself!
- The Concorde, Stoneham Lane, Eastleigh is also very close to the airport and adds a touch of luxury.
- Travelodge Eastleigh Central is also another great option being very close to the airport.
- DoubleTree by Hilton Southampton is also another excellent option and is easily accessible off the motorway.
For a full list of available hotels, reviews, and booking options, visit Booking.com
If you want to start your trip in style (or just escape the crowds), Southampton Airport has the Spitfire Lounge which you can book in advance. Sit back, relax and enjoy our complimentary Breakfast or All Day Menu with a hot beverage, refreshing soft drink, chilled glass of wine or beer. Prices start at Adults (16+): £32; Children; £15 Babies; (Under 3) Free. Visit the Lounge website to book in advance
This growing airport is home to a number of airlines including Aer Lingus, Aurigny, Blue Islands, Eastern Airways, easyJet, Fly BEA, KLM, Loganair and TUI. Popular destinations include Amsterdam, the Algarve, the Channel Islands and Majorca as well as a number of UK destinations including Edinburgh.
For the latest visit www.southamptonairport.com/destinations/all-destinations
Other services
You can also arrange travel insurance, car hire and taxis at your destination airport via the Southampton Airport website. It is also possible to book special assistance for passengers with additional needs.
