A huge step forward has been taken for a £4.5m restoration project for the Kings Theatre.

The Kings Theatre Trust was pleased to announce that it has received full planning and listed building consent from Portsmouth City Council for its Elevation 1907 project to ‘revitalise the theatre’s principal elevation and reintegrate a long-derelict Victorian terrace into the operational heart of the Grade II* listed Edwardian building’.

The proposed works represent a significant step forward in preserving and enhancing one of the finest surviving works of renowned theatre designer Frank Matcham.

The project will restore the currently decaying historic façade at 24–28 Albert Road and remove unsightly additions that currently detract from the building's setting on Albert Road. Behind the retained Victorian frontage, a contemporary new building will provide high-quality facilities that address long-standing operational challenges while ensuring the building remains fit for purpose in the decades ahead.

The model of the restored Kings Theatre in Southsea - on the stage of the Kings | The Kings Theatre

Key features include:

A new accessible entrance foyer linking Albert Road directly to the theatre interior

A lift providing step-free access to key public areas including the Dress Circle

Improved WC provision and accessible facilities

Increasing social spaces by 200%, including a multiuse / studio space on the first floor that can be used for community activities, education, rehearsals, etc

Conservation-led repair of original fabric, including the distinctive glazed brick portico and theatre elevation

Richard Pearce, CEO of the Kings Theatre and NTR Portsmouth said: “This project has been a goal of the Theatre for over 20 years and has only reached this exciting stage because of the tenacity and passion of many supporters over that time, who should take a bow.

“We still have challenges to address, not least of which is fully financing this £4.5m project and recognising that support from public finances will be materially lower than initial expectations.

“We are however confident that with the support of our wider stakeholders we will start this project in 2026, and anticipate a 12 month build process, with very limited disruption to our programme”

The Kings Theatre

The Trust and design team are progressing the project with an anticipated start on-site in early 2026, with the theatre remaining operational throughout the works.

Ryan Stock, Architect at Pritchard Architecture, which created the designs for the project, said: “This project is fundamentally about conserving and enhancing one of Portsmouth’s most important historic buildings.

“It restores the theatre’s principal elevation while introducing a sequence of exciting contemporary spaces that enhance functionality and improve the visitor experience. Elevation 1907 brings the Edwardian theatre decisively into the 21st century through careful repair, sensitive conservation, and considered architectural intervention”