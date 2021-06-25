Hundreds raised for Rowan’s Hospice as Emsworth hair salon celebrates 36 years in business
AN EMSWORTH hairdressing salon held a fundraising day to celebrate a business milestone.
Charter Cutting Company, which has been in business for 36 years, hosted an event to mark its anniversary at the salon yesterday.
Plans to celebrate the 35 year milestone were sunk by the 2020 lockdowns, but this year, the salon has been able to welcome customers to join in the fun.
As part of the celebrations, the salon team decided to host a fundraising day for the Rowan’s Hospice.
Read More
Charter Cutting Company, a corporate sponsor of the hospice, will donate 20 per cent of the day’s takings.
A £200 raffle, games, and giveaways were held throughout the day.
The total raised for the Rowan’s Hospice was £755.
Owner Debbie Hulbert: ‘We’re doing 12 hours and we’re really busy. We’ve sold masses of raffle tickets.
‘It’s been a really good day, a lot of excitement.
‘The Rowan’s is quite local so a lot of people know about it and they’re happy to help.’