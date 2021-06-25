Charter Cutting Company, which has been in business for 36 years, hosted an event to mark its anniversary at the salon yesterday.

Plans to celebrate the 35 year milestone were sunk by the 2020 lockdowns, but this year, the salon has been able to welcome customers to join in the fun.

As part of the celebrations, the salon team decided to host a fundraising day for the Rowan’s Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debbie Hulbert (59) from The Charter Cutting Company in Emsworth celebrates her 36th anniversary by holding a fundraising day for Rowan's Hospice. Picture: Mike Cooter (240621)

Charter Cutting Company, a corporate sponsor of the hospice, will donate 20 per cent of the day’s takings.

A £200 raffle, games, and giveaways were held throughout the day.

The total raised for the Rowan’s Hospice was £755.

Leyla Celik (18), Sylwia Field (36), Debbie Hulbert (59) and Olivia Lawrence (17) from The Charter Cutting Company in Emsworth celebrate their 36th anniversary by holding a fundraising day for Rowan's Hospice. Picture: Mike Cooter (240621)

Owner Debbie Hulbert: ‘We’re doing 12 hours and we’re really busy. We’ve sold masses of raffle tickets.

‘It’s been a really good day, a lot of excitement.

‘The Rowan’s is quite local so a lot of people know about it and they’re happy to help.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron