The White Horse complex is part of a £23m investment programme at Bunn Leisure and it includes something for everyone in the family.

Cove UK’s Bunn Leisure site in Selsey is putting on a host of activities and entertainment for everyone to enjoy, from ice skating to Santa’s Grotto – and it is selling day tickets so the local community can visit too.

The White Horse complex, on the 300 acre site, is being transformed into a Christmas dream park with funfairs, donkey rides, a market and more.

Inside the White Horse, guests will be able ice skate on real ice, drive bumper cars, plus they can visit to Father Christmas in his grotto. Children can enjoy donkey rides, with all proceeds going to local charities.

The park will also be hosting classic pantomime, Cinderella.

Mark Seaton, managing director, said: ‘It has been a difficult couple of years for everyone and we all deserve a Christmas to remember. We are thrilled to have such a packed repertoire of activities and entertainment that our owners, holidaymakers and local community can come and enjoy.

‘Let me take this opportunity to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and send all best wishes for a happy and healthy 2022.’