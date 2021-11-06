Lakeside Coastal Village, Fishery Lane, Hayling Island

Lakeside Coastal Village and Sinah Warren Hotel – part of Warner Hotels – are looking for people aged 16-24 who are currently on Universal Credit to fill vacancies as part of the government’s Kickstart Scheme.

The positions available are across its food and beverage teams, sales and reception, and facilities, with all roles offering a minimum of 25 hours a week over a six-month placement period.

Clint Marsh, general manager at Sinah Warren Hotel, said: ‘The Kickstart Scheme is a fantastic initiative that we’re delighted to take part in. We welcome the chance to give more Hayling Island recruits the opportunity to gain solid experience and help develop skills that will see them enjoy a long-term career with us.

Sinah Warren Hotel, in Ferry Road, Hayling Island. Pic by Tim Young.

‘We’ve always been committed to encouraging team members to further their personal development, which is why we also provide funded qualification opportunities to all team members too. It’s an exciting time to join the UK holiday industry and we encourage applicants to apply now.’

Applicants don’t need to have any prior experience, and will be given full training, as well as a dedicated work coach and additional skills training through nationally recognised training provider, Lifetime Training.

The entry role also comes with an impressive salary, starting at £8.91 per hour – almost double the national minimum wage for those under the age of 18 (£4.62 per hour).

The hotels also offer a wide variety of benefits for employees. Alongside guaranteed hours, team members at can also enjoy free use of its gym, spa and leisure facilities, as well as a 60 per cent discount off the coffee shop lunch menu.

Employees are also given a 20 per cent discount on staycations across its 14 properties, alongside breaks at Butlins and Haven holiday parks, which are owned by the same parent company, Bourne Leisure.