An iconic sculpture of a much-loved dinosaur has been relocated to Gunwharf Quays so that city residents can still visit it while new sea defences are being created in Southsea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aspex Portsmouth has announced the temporary relocation of the iconic Luna Park sculpture next to the Spinnaker Tower from its Southsea Common home

Luna Park sculpture overlooks the waterfront at Gunwharf Quays. Photo: Aspex Portsmouth. | Aspex Portsmouth

Created by internationally renowned artists Heather Peak and Ivan Morison, the bronze sculpture pays homage to the original Luna Park installation that captivated over 100,000 visitors on Southsea Common before it was destroyed in a devastating fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First unveiled in 2021 on Southsea Common, the bronze sculpture stands as a tribute to the original Luna Park installation - a towering 16-metre dinosaur that became known locally as the “Southsea Dinosaur.”

The original Luna Park, installed in 2010, was created by Heather Peak and Ivan Morison referencing the myth of the Ultrasaurus, a “dinosaur that never was,” as palaeontologist Professor Jim Jensen’s 1970’s discovery was later determined to be a mix of various species.

The giant ultrasaurus, Luna Park, erected on Southsea Common back in 2010. Picture: Steve Reid 102432-54 | The News

While the sculpture was originally planned to tour locations across the UK, but it met an untimely end on October 1, 2010, when it was destroyed by fire in a fierce storm just days before it was due to leave Portsmouth.

Joanne Bushnell, Director of Aspex Portsmouth, said: “The original Luna Park sculpture became part of the story of the city, embedded in its culture as part of our urban folklore. So we are thrilled to be able to add to her evolving narrative - Luna has come on a holiday to Gunwharf Quays before she will be permanently sited on Southsea seafront.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are looking forward to having some fun with this in 2025 and getting the community, particularly those that remember her original appearance in 2010 to share their memories and get creative as part of the year of literacy - watch this space!”

Harry Scott (Portsmouth City Council), Joanne Bushnell (Director of Aspex Portsmouth), Mike Coulter (Gunwharf Quays) and members of the VolkerStevin team with the Luna Park sculpture. Photo: Aspex Portsmouth. | Aspex Portsmouth

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, added she was delighted to temporarily host the Luna Park sculpture .

She said: “This iconic piece of art has captured the imagination of Portsmouth’s residents and visitors for years, and we’re thrilled to play a role in its evolving story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Positioned against our vibrant waterfront, the sculpture adds a dynamic cultural element to the shopping and leisure experience we offer. We’re excited to see guests of all ages connect with this piece of local history in such an inspiring setting.”

To celebrate this exciting relocation, Aspex Portsmouth will be launching an exclusive range of limited-edition merchandise celebrating this new chapter of the Luna Park story. Featuring apparel and accessories, the collection will be available in the shop at Aspex Portsmouth from January 2025.