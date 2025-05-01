Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crowned the ‘best florist’ in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, a plant shop in Southsea has proved it’s a cut above the rest.

Located in Marmion Road, the shop opened its doors in September 2023 - and it has quickly become one of the best in the area.

Grounded in Southsea has been recognised as one of the finalists of the regional finals for Muddy Stilettos. Picture: Sarah Standing (080425-1598) | Sarah Standing

Sam, who also works part-time at Devonshire Infant School, started experimenting and making plant pots during the lockdown - sparking her passion for the industry.

Sam said: “I’m chuffed to bits. I’m really happy, I just love that it is an award that is voted by our customers so the fact that people love the shop and have taken the time to vote for us means the world to me.

“I found out the day that I teach - I was having lunch with the staff when I got the email so everyone was cheering and hugging so it was lovely and I rang my colleague in the shop and she put it on the chalk board outside the shop.”

The Muddy Stilettos Awards recognises independent businesses across the country and is divided into three different stages where customers can nominate and vote for their favourite places.

As the regional winner of the best florist category, Grounded in Southsea will now go head to head with the best in the country for a chance to win the national accolade.

The Muddy Stilettos Editors will judge the businesses in each category with the national winners announced on June 25.

Sam added: “When I took the plunge and changed careers from teaching full time to selling plants and making plant pots, I never thought that I would be in this position.

“I always dreamt that I would have a shop but I never thought it would actually happen so it is a dream come true and to know that people love coming in is just amazing.”

Grounded in Southsea has been recognised as one of the finalists of the regional finals for Muddy Stilettos. Pictured is: Sam Cooper, owner of Grounded in Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (080425-1584) | Sarah Standing

From quirky plant markers to wax melts, hand-crafted plant pots and, of course, a huge selection of plants, Grounded has something for everyone.

The Muddy Stilettos website said: “Now in their 12th year, we've always proudly run the Muddy Awards free for all businesses to take part and it's still as thrilling as ever to shine a light on brilliant lifestyle indies that make our lives so much more fun and vibrant.”