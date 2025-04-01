Muddy Stilettos Awards: 14 thriving independent businesses in regional finals including Southsea Spirit

By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 15:13 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 07:07 BST

The city is a thriving community bursting with a phenomenal array of independent businesses.

Every year, the Muddy Stilettos Awards celebrates some of the best independent businesses across the country.

With categories including best restaurant, best beauty salon/ clinc, best boutique stay and more, the awards give customers the opportunity to showcase their favoruite businesses.

The awards are divided into three rounds:

The awards have recently announced the regional finalists - and here are some of the independent businesses that have made the cut.

For more information about the Muddy Stilettos Awards, click here.

Southsea Spirit has been recognised by the Muddy Stilettos Awards for a second year running. The bar has secured a place in the regional finals for 2025.

1. Southsea Spirit

Southsea Spirit has been recognised by the Muddy Stilettos Awards for a second year running. The bar has secured a place in the regional finals for 2025. | Southsea Spirit Photo: Will Hutchinson

Baker Miller has secured a place in the regional finals of the Muddy Stilettos Awards. The salon has been recognised in the beauty salon/ clinic category.

2. Baker Miller, Southsea

Baker Miller has secured a place in the regional finals of the Muddy Stilettos Awards. The salon has been recognised in the beauty salon/ clinic category. | Baker Miller Photo: -

The Ropemaker, Emsworth, has been recognised by its customers and has secured a spot in the regional finals of the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2025 for the boutique stay category.

3. The Ropemaker, Emsworth

The Ropemaker, Emsworth, has been recognised by its customers and has secured a spot in the regional finals of the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2025 for the boutique stay category. | Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

Grounded in Southsea has made it to the regional finals of the Muddy Stilettos Awards for the florist category.

4. Grounded in Southsea, Southsea

Grounded in Southsea has made it to the regional finals of the Muddy Stilettos Awards for the florist category. | Grounded in Southsea, Southsea

