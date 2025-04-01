The awards are divided into three rounds:
The awards have recently announced the regional finalists - and here are some of the independent businesses that have made the cut.
1. Southsea Spirit
Southsea Spirit has been recognised by the Muddy Stilettos Awards for a second year running. The bar has secured a place in the regional finals for 2025. | Southsea Spirit Photo: Will Hutchinson
2. Baker Miller, Southsea
Baker Miller has secured a place in the regional finals of the Muddy Stilettos Awards. The salon has been recognised in the beauty salon/ clinic category. | Baker Miller Photo: -
3. The Ropemaker, Emsworth
The Ropemaker, Emsworth, has been recognised by its customers and has secured a spot in the regional finals of the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2025 for the boutique stay category. | Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Grounded in Southsea, Southsea
Grounded in Southsea has made it to the regional finals of the Muddy Stilettos Awards for the florist category. | Grounded in Southsea, Southsea
