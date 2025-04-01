With categories including best restaurant, best beauty salon/ clinc, best boutique stay and more, the awards give customers the opportunity to showcase their favoruite businesses.

The awards are divided into three rounds:

The awards have recently announced the regional finalists - and here are some of the independent businesses that have made the cut.

Southsea Spirit Southsea Spirit has been recognised by the Muddy Stilettos Awards for a second year running. The bar has secured a place in the regional finals for 2025.

Baker Miller, Southsea Baker Miller has secured a place in the regional finals of the Muddy Stilettos Awards. The salon has been recognised in the beauty salon/ clinic category.

The Ropemaker, Emsworth The Ropemaker, Emsworth, has been recognised by its customers and has secured a spot in the regional finals of the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2025 for the boutique stay category.

Grounded in Southsea, Southsea Grounded in Southsea has made it to the regional finals of the Muddy Stilettos Awards for the florist category.