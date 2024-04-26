Rapscallions is coming to The Boardwalk at Port Solent in May 2024. Pictured is: Owners (l-r) Calvin Swan and Dan Swan. Picture: Sarah Standing (250424-1063)Rapscallions is coming to The Boardwalk at Port Solent in May 2024. Pictured is: Owners (l-r) Calvin Swan and Dan Swan. Picture: Sarah Standing (250424-1063)
In Pictures: Excitement builds as beloved Rapscallions prepares brand new site in Port Solent

Ahoy there – The News has had a sneak peek inside a brand new pirate-themed immersive bar and restaurant – see inside.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Apr 2024, 14:48 BST

Rapscallions is a family run business which started with its first site in Southsea dating back to 2021 – but as the immersive bar and dining experience has grown in popularity so has the business. Owners, Dan and Calvin Swan have now made the decision to open a second site in The Boardwalk in Port Solent and locals cannot contain their excitement.

From impressive props to fabulous outfits worn by the staff and a sublime food and drink menu, the Southsea site has pulled out all of the stops – and judging by The News’ sneak peek, the Port Solent site will be no different.

The new site is larger than the Southsea one and the owners have gone to town with the decor to ensure that customers get the best pirate experience possible – but none of this would be possible without Gary Swan, Dan and Calvin’s dad, who has a key involvment in the business. The pair have also thanked Chris Hutchins, from Get Set Build in Gosport, who has helped transform the site into a magnificent venue. The venue will be opening its doors next month with a date to be announced.

See inside the pirate-themed bar:

Rapscallions is coming to The Boardwalk at Port Solent in May 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (250424-1098)

1. Rapscallions is coming to The Boardwalk

Rapscallions is coming to The Boardwalk at Port Solent in May 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (250424-1098) Photo: Sarah Standing

Rapscallions is coming to The Boardwalk at Port Solent in May 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (250424-1085)

2. Rapscallions is coming to The Boardwalk

Rapscallions is coming to The Boardwalk at Port Solent in May 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (250424-1085) Photo: Sarah Standing

Rapscallions is coming to The Boardwalk at Port Solent in May 2024. Pictured is: Shark Attack which is the largest cocktail sharer on the South Coast. Picture: Sarah Standing (250424-1091)

3. Rapscallions is coming to The Boardwalk

Rapscallions is coming to The Boardwalk at Port Solent in May 2024. Pictured is: Shark Attack which is the largest cocktail sharer on the South Coast. Picture: Sarah Standing (250424-1091) Photo: Sarah Standing

Rapscallions is coming to The Boardwalk at Port Solent in May 2024. Pictured is: Owners (l-r) Dan Swan and Calvin Swan. Picture: Sarah Standing (250424-1105)

4. Rapscallions is coming to The Boardwalk

Rapscallions is coming to The Boardwalk at Port Solent in May 2024. Pictured is: Owners (l-r) Dan Swan and Calvin Swan. Picture: Sarah Standing (250424-1105) Photo: Sarah Standing

